Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says London remains committed to ASEAN centrality, backs diplomacy on Gaza, Iran and Ukraine

UK’s new top diplomat pledges ‘long-term’ commitment to ASEAN, stresses peaceful settlement of disputes Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says London remains committed to ASEAN centrality, backs diplomacy on Gaza, Iran and Ukraine

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Wednesday reaffirmed the UK’s "long-term" commitment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), pledging deeper engagement with the regional bloc while calling for the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Speaking at the ASEAN-UK Ministerial Meeting in Manila during his first overseas trip since taking office, Miliband said the visit underscored the importance London attaches to its partnership with the 11-member Southeast Asian bloc.

His remarks were released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

"I felt it was very, very important to come straight to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting as a sign of solidarity with ASEAN countries," Miliband said. "The message I most of all want to convey today ... is the UK's commitment to ASEAN and commitment for the long term."

Marking the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-UK Dialogue Partnership, he welcomed the adoption of a new five-year Plan of Action and reaffirmed Britain’s support for "ASEAN centrality" and a rules-based regional order.

Turning to the Middle East, Miliband said Britain would continue working for "a just and lasting peace" following its recognition of the State of Palestine, urging the international community not to "lose sight of the plight of those suffering in Gaza and the West Bank" while seeking security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

On the recent US-Iran conflict, he welcomed the June memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran but condemned Iran’s subsequent attacks on shipping and Gulf partners.

He said Britain would work "to de-escalate this conflict and find a diplomatic way forward," including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and safeguarding freedom of navigation.

Miliband also reaffirmed Britain’s continued support for Ukraine "as they defend themselves against Russia's unprovoked and premeditated aggression."

He said the UK hoped to become a permanent member of the ASEAN Regional Forum, describing it as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation.