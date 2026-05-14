Possible suspension of US troop deployment sharpened anxieties among Poland’s political and security establishment over how durable Washington’s long-term military commitment to Europe is

Poland scrambles to calm fears after reports that US halted troop deployment Possible suspension of US troop deployment sharpened anxieties among Poland’s political and security establishment over how durable Washington’s long-term military commitment to Europe is

Poland’s defense minister sought late Wednesday to calm concerns after US media reported that Washington is suspending the planned deployment of around 4,000 troops to Poland as part of a broader reassessment of US military commitments in Europe.

The reports, first published by US military-focused outlets Army Times and Stars and Stripes, said the US Army had halted preparations to send troops from the 1st Cavalry Division to Poland for a planned nine-month rotation. According to Army Times, some military equipment had already been shipped to Europe before the operation was paused.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on US social media platform X late Wednesday that “this matter does not concern Poland” and linked instead to a previously announced restructuring of part of the US military presence in Europe.

“The rapidly developing capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and the presence of US forces in Poland strengthen NATO’s eastern flank,” he wrote.

A similar statement was issued by Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s minister responsible for coordinating the intelligence services, who described it as “very important” that the cancelled rotation “does not concern Poland.”

However, Polish media outlet Onet reported that senior officials in the Defense and Foreign ministries were initially unaware of the US decision and only later received unofficial assurances through intelligence channels that Poland was not being singled out.

The Pentagon has so far declined to publicly clarify the status of the deployment. Army Times quoted an anonymous US official saying the transfer had been halted, though it remained unclear whether the deployment had been permanently cancelled or merely postponed.

Debate over shrinking US footprint

The uncertainty comes amid growing debate over the future of America’s military footprint in Europe under President Donald Trump, whose administration is doing a broader review of overseas troop deployments.

Washington has already announced plans to withdraw at least 5,000 troops from Germany over the coming year, reviving long-standing fears in Europe that the US could reduce its military engagement on the continent.

Trump has questioned the scale of US commitments to NATO allies and previously suggested reducing troop numbers in countries including Germany, Spain, and Italy. The US has also reduced its military presence in Romania.

Poland, by contrast, has spent years trying to deepen its defense relationship with Washington and currently hosts around 10,000 US troops on a rotational basis.

President Karol Nawrocki recently suggested that troops withdrawn from Germany could instead be stationed in Poland, though the proposal received a cautious response from Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government, which has sought to avoid appearing overly dependent on Trump.

Warsaw nevertheless remains one of NATO’s highest defense spenders, allocating nearly 5% of GDP to defense this year amid growing concerns over Russia and instability on NATO’s eastern flank.