Roketsan's laser system to strengthen Türkiye's Steel Dome air defense system Alka laser weapon system developed to protect critical infrastructure, military units against evolving drone threats

Turkish defense manufacturer Roketsan says system has been upgraded from 2.5 kilowatts to more than 10 kilowatts

'We're positioning Alka to serve as the laser component of the Steel Dome system to ultimately perform a hard-kill role,' weapons director Koray Dayanc tells Anadolu

As militaries around the world race to counter increasingly sophisticated drone threats, Turkish defense manufacturer Roketsan is positioning its Alka laser weapon system as a key component of Türkiye's Steel Dome air defense architecture.

Koray Dayanc, director of weapons and integration at Roketsan, told Anadolu that Alka is being positioned to serve as the laser layer of the multi-layered system, providing a final line of defense against drone threats that evade other air defense assets.

The Steel Dome project is designed to integrate a range of air defense capabilities, including missile systems, radar, electronic warfare assets and directed-energy weapons, into a unified network.

Dayanc said that efforts to develop a directed-energy weapon system began in 2018-2019, with the Alka system starting its life and deliveries after it won a competition organized by Türkiye’s Defense Industries Agency (SSB). The system was developed to protect critical facilities within the country and help safeguard operational units against swarm kamikaze drone threats.

Since then, the system has undergone significant upgrades as drone technology has evolved.

“We scaled up the system from 2.5 kilowatts to upwards of 10 kilowatts,” Dayanc said.

He noted that drone threats have become faster and more sophisticated over time, evolving from conventional radio-controlled systems to wired variants that are resistant to electronic jamming.

"The speed and types of drone threats have also increased over time, transitioning from electronically radio-controlled units to wired types with resilience against soft-kill-style jamming," he said.

According to Dayanc, Alka has evolved alongside threats and is now capable of carrying out both soft-kill and hard-kill operations. Soft-kill measures disrupt or disable targets electronically, while hard-kill systems physically destroy them.

Dayanc said the 10-kilowatt version of the system is already operational, although development continues as new drone threats emerge.

“We updated our radar to reduce detection and identification times and we’re working on transitioning to newer radar tech to detect more targets,” he said.

Roketsan has also incorporated artificial intelligence into the Alka system and its command-and-control architecture to reduce response times during large-scale drone attacks, helping operators identify and prioritize targets more quickly.

"We took measures to reduce detection time and prioritization duration, as well as the time required for the operator," Dayanc said. "We continue our improvements based on field-relayed feedback."

Dayanc said the Alka laser system is intended to protect critical infrastructure, military bases and moving units against drone threats that may penetrate other layers of the air defense system.

Part of broader shift in air defense

Directed-energy weapons are drawing increasing attention globally as militaries seek more cost-effective ways to counter the growing use of drones.

Dayanc said efforts are underway around the world to develop similar systems and capabilities.

“Based on the feedback we receive on Alka and our operational experience, we’re moving forward to address the future needs of the Turkish Armed Forces,” he said.

“We’re positioning the Alka to serve as the laser component of the Steel Dome system to ultimately perform a hard-kill role.”

He added that efforts to increase the laser weapon's energy capacity are ongoing.​

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul​​​​​​​