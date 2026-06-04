Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine Village of Huliaipilske in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region captured, claims Defense Ministry

Russia claimed on Thursday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement that its forces captured the village of Huliaipilske, situated about 16 kilometers (10 miles) west of the town of Huliaipole, which Moscow claimed to have captured in December.

Huliaipilske is referred to in the statement as Komsomolske.

Ukraine’s General Staff claimed in an earlier statement that Russian forces carried out 37 assaults near 12 settlements on the Huliaipole front, including Huliaipilske.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia’s recent claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.