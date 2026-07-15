'Duty pair of Polish aircraft from Malbork was scrambled, which intercepted a pair of Su-30SM2 from Kaliningrad,' Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says

Poland intercepts Russian aircraft over Baltic after ‘aggressive surveillance’ 'Duty pair of Polish aircraft from Malbork was scrambled, which intercepted a pair of Su-30SM2 from Kaliningrad,' Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says

Poland intercepted Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea after Moscow conducted “aggressive surveillance” of Polish military exercises, the country’s defense chief said Wednesday.

“Russians once again conducted aggressive surveillance over the Baltic Sea of our air defense system integration exercises,” Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on US social media company X.

He said a duty pair of Polish aircraft from Malbork was scrambled and intercepted a pair of Su-30SM2 aircraft from Kaliningrad.

“The Russian aircraft did not approach Polish airspace. Additionally, a pair of Swedish fighters was operating over the Baltic Sea, which escorted the intercepted Russian machines,” he added.