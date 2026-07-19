Hakan Fidan says Doha is using all diplomatic channels to resolve crisis and expresses hope for positive developments in coming days

Turkish foreign minister urges return to US-Iran agreement, says Ankara coordinating with Qatar Hakan Fidan says Doha is using all diplomatic channels to resolve crisis and expresses hope for positive developments in coming days

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday called for a return to the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran, saying Qatar is using all available diplomatic channels to help resolve the crisis and that Türkiye is coordinating closely with Doha.

"I am pleased to see that Qatar is once again trying to do everything it can to resolve this crisis by using all constructive methods and all available channels. Hopefully, we will receive good news in the coming days," Fidan said in an interview with Qatar TV during his visit to the Gulf country.

"Türkiye is also in close coordination with Qatar on this issue," he added.

Fidan warned that hostilities between the US and Iran war have affected the regional economy and said the risk of a broader conflict could create further instability.

Recalling attacks on infrastructure in the region, he stressed the need to revive diplomatic efforts.

"Our wish is that an agreement between Iran and America will be reached again as soon as possible. As you know, with Pakistan's mediation, Qatar's intensive contributions and Türkiye's support, a memorandum of understanding had been prepared.

"However, we have since moved away from that point. We need to return to it," he said.

Fidan said he discussed these issues during meetings in Qatar and reiterated Türkiye's support for Doha's diplomatic efforts.

"The security and peace of Qatar, as well as the security and stability of the region, are also in Türkiye's interest. Therefore, as in many other issues, we will continue to work together with the Gulf countries and other countries of the Islamic world on this matter," he added.

'Constructive cooperation rather than competition'

Fidan described Türkiye and Qatar as two countries with deep historical ties and a strong strategic partnership, saying the foundation of bilateral relations was laid during the tenure of former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died last Sunday.

Offering condolences to the Qatari people, Fidan said Sheikh Hamad was "not only a visionary leader for Qatar, but also for the Islamic world and the world at large."

"He made highly significant and constructive contributions. Today, both our region and beyond continue to benefit from what he accomplished," he added.

Fidan also praised Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for playing a constructive regional role and strengthening Türkiye-Qatar cooperation to address regional challenges.

"We see today that the outstanding example of Türkiye-Qatar cooperation, from Lebanon to Afghanistan, from Afghanistan to Sudan, from Sudan to Gaza, the Palestinian issue and the Iran issue, is increasingly appreciated across the region and serves as a model for others," Fidan said.

"There is a need for constructive cooperation rather than competition in the region, and Qatar is making serious efforts toward that goal," he added.

Fidan said Gulf countries, particularly Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Oman, have made significant progress by advancing development and public services while building strong states and world-class cities.