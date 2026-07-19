US military plans to deploy 100 refueling aircraft in Israel, says Walla news site, citing unnamed Israeli source

14 US refueling aircraft arrive in Israel amid Iran escalation: Report US military plans to deploy 100 refueling aircraft in Israel, says Walla news site, citing unnamed Israeli source

Fourteen US refueling aircraft arrived in Israel over the weekend, amid an exchange of attacks between Washington and Tehran, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The Walla news site, citing an unnamed source in the Israeli Air Force, said the US military plans to deploy 100 refueling aircraft to Israeli military bases and Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

"If the Americans intensify their attacks against Iran, this will necessitate the deployment of more US refueling aircraft to Israel," the source said.

"In that case, these aircraft might land at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv," he added.

There are already 33 US refueling aircraft parked at Ben Gurion Airport amid Israeli warnings of potential disruptions to civilian flights during the summer travel season.

There is no official Israeli estimate of the total number of US refueling aircraft currently stationed in Israel.

On Saturday, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said the administration of US President Donald Trump had informed Israel of plans to adjust the US military deployment in the region.

According to the outlet, the plans include sending more refueling aircraft to Israel. Some have already arrived at the Ovda Airbase in southern Israel, while others are expected to arrive at other bases.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Washington and Tehran reached a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.