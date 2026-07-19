Jerusalem Governorate says homeowners given 1 week to evacuate their homes before demolition

Israel issues eviction, demolition orders for Palestinian homes north of East Jerusalem Jerusalem Governorate says homeowners given 1 week to evacuate their homes before demolition

The Israeli army issued 22 eviction and demolition orders for Palestinian homes in the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem, amid an escalating Israeli campaign targeting Palestinian presence in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli forces raided the town and distributed eviction orders for an unspecified number of homes ahead of their demolition.

The governorate said the notices gave the Palestinian homeowners one week to evacuate their buildings before they are demolished.

An earlier statement by the governorate said Israeli authorities had previously distributed notices to halt construction works for around 20 homes in the town.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces placed concrete blocks in the Khneideq area on the road connecting the towns of Beit Anan and Beit Liqya, northwest of East Jerusalem, in preparation for installing a military gate in the area, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Wafa said the Khneideq faces frequent raids and attacks by Israeli forces targeting farmers and obstructing their access to their lands, as part of ongoing Israeli restrictions in East Jerusalem.

Figures released by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission showed that Israel has established 917 military checkpoints in the occupied West Bank, including 244 gates erected since October 2023.

The Israeli army and occupiers have intensified their attacks in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, killing at least 1,181 Palestinians, injuring 13,000, and arresting nearly 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.