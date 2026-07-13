Prime Minister Edi Rama will host NATO leaders in Tirana next year in a summit analysts say will elevate Albania's international standing and reinforce the alliance's focus on the Western Balkans

Next year's NATO summit puts Rama, Albania in spotlight Prime Minister Edi Rama will host NATO leaders in Tirana next year in a summit analysts say will elevate Albania's international standing and reinforce the alliance's focus on the Western Balkans

Following the conclusion of the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Ankara, attention has turned to Albania and Prime Minister Edi Rama, who will host the next summit.

The fact that the next summit will be held in Tirana is being seen not merely as a change of host, but also as an indicator of the strategic importance NATO attaches to the Balkans and its southeastern flank.

According to experts, at a time when Europe's security architecture is being reshaped in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Western Balkans has once again become one of the priority regions for NATO.

In this context, Albania's hosting of the summit is seen as a symbolic step aimed at strengthening the alliance's political and military engagement with the region.

Albanian political analyst Anisa Bahiti, speaking to Anadolu, addressed the significance of NATO's 37th summit being held in Albania. Bahiti said: "The fact that NATO's next summit will be held in Albania will bring the country an unprecedented level of international visibility. This will present an important opportunity to focus on strategic military investments that could be realized through NATO allies and partners."

A critical link in NATO's security strategy in the Balkans

Its location on the Adriatic coast, the role it plays in stability in the Western Balkans, and the pro-Western policy it has pursued since becoming a NATO member have made Albania one of the alliance's important partners in the region.

Albania, which joined NATO in 2009, has contributed to numerous NATO operations over the years, particularly in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Iraq. The country, which continues its investments to increase its defense capacity, has in recent years taken steps to raise its defense spending in line with alliance targets.

Experts note that NATO views the preservation of stability in the Western Balkans as critical for European security, and that the growing influence of external actors in the region keeps the alliance's interest in it alive.

- Aim of limiting Russia's influence

For NATO, the Western Balkans constitutes not only a matter of regional security but also one of the important pillars of its strategy to limit Russia's influence in Europe.

Moscow's political and economic influence, exerted particularly through Serbia, and disinformation activities in the region have long been on the agenda of NATO and the European Union.

For this reason, the summit to be held in Tirana is expected to be a meeting in which topics such as the security of the Western Balkans, combating hybrid threats, and increasing regional resilience will come to the fore even more.

Edi Rama's rising diplomatic profile

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also stands out as one of the leaders who has increased his visibility in European politics in recent years.

While giving strong support to the West's policies toward Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Rama has become one of the figures trying to be the voice of the Western Balkans in the EU accession process.

Albania's hosting of the European Political Community Summit in 2025 is also cited among the developments that have strengthened Rama's profile in the field of international diplomacy.

Rama's close relations with both EU leaders and the US administration make him one of NATO's leading political actors in the Western Balkans.

Noting that Albania has reached an extremely critical stage on its path to EU membership, Bahiti pointed out that the country is at the "last mile" in this process. Bahiti assessed: "While Albania continues its international visibility and more active foreign policy role, it must also continue to strengthen its institutions, accelerate economic development, and fulfill the standards required for full EU membership."

Which topics will stand out at the Tirana summit?

At the Ankara summit, important decisions were taken on increasing defense spending, strengthening defense industry production capacity, support for Ukraine, and NATO's new security vision.

The summit to be held in Tirana, meanwhile, is expected to focus on the implementation of these decisions.

Increasing defense production, Europe taking on greater security responsibility, unmanned systems and the military use of artificial intelligence, combating hybrid threats, protecting critical infrastructure, and the security of the Western Balkans are cited among the prominent agenda items of the next summit.

According to experts, the Tirana summit will not merely be NATO's next annual meeting, it will also serve as the first major test of the extent to which the new security vision shaped in Ankara has been put into practice.

On the other hand, it is stated that the summit will offer Albania an opportunity to strengthen its position as one of the actors hosting political discussions that shape the alliance's future and carrying the strategic importance of the Western Balkans onto the international agenda, going beyond being merely a small-scale NATO member.