PROFILE - Abdul El-Sayed to vie for midterm Senate seat amid wave of pro-Palestinian wins in Democrat primaries Progressive physician defeats establishment-backed Haley Stevens, setting up November contest against Republican Mike Rogers

Progressive physician and former public health official Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan's Democratic primary for the US Senate, defeating Rep. Haley Stevens in one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 midterm election cycle.



The victory sends el-Sayed into a November showdown against Republican Mike Rogers for the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and raises the prospect that he could become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.



The race emerged as one of the clearest tests of the Democratic Party's future direction, highlighting divisions between its progressives and moderates over health care, economic priorities, campaign finance and US support for Israel.



Michigan, a key presidential battleground and home to one of the nation's largest Arab American communities, was widely viewed as a bellwether for Democratic voters' priorities ahead of the midterm elections.



The campaign also attracted national attention because of unprecedented outside spending. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and affiliated groups reportedly spent roughly $30 million supporting Stevens, while total outside spending exceeded $60 million, making it one of the costliest Senate primaries in US history.



El-Sayed, a physician, epidemiologist and former Wayne County health director, campaigned on expanding access to health care, lowering housing costs, reducing the influence of wealthy donors in politics and investing more in domestic priorities.



On foreign policy, he has been one of the Democratic Party's most outspoken critics of US support for Israel's war in Gaza, describing Israel's military campaign as genocide and calling for an end to unconditional US military aid and arms sales to Israel. He has argued that taxpayer money should instead be directed toward healthcare and other domestic needs.



An Egyptian American born in Michigan to immigrant parents, El-Sayed received endorsements from leading progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib. If he defeats Rogers in November, he will become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.



The result adds to a growing list of victories for progressive and pro-Palestinian Democrats in recent primary elections, although the movement has also experienced several high-profile defeats.



Rashida Tlaib



Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman elected to Congress, remains one of the Democratic Party's strongest advocates for Palestinian rights.

She has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, supported conditioning or ending US military assistance to Israel and backed legislation promoting Palestinian human rights. Tlaib endorsed El-Sayed during the Senate primary, reinforcing the alliance between Michigan's progressive leaders.

Tlaib secured renomination in Michigan's 12th Congressional District on Tuesday, extending her position as one of the most influential members of the party's progressive bloc. Since entering Congress in 2019, she has become a leading voice challenging long-standing US policy toward Israel and advocating greater accountability for civilian casualties in Gaza.

Her support for El-Sayed reflected broader cooperation among progressive leaders in Michigan, where Arab American and younger Democratic voters have become an increasingly influential constituency.

Both politicians have argued that Democratic candidates should prioritize working-class economic concerns while adopting a more critical approach toward US military support for Israel.

William Lawrence

Michigan Democrat William Lawrence secured his primary victory after campaigning on progressive priorities that included affordable health care, economic fairness and stronger protections for working families.

Lawrence has voiced support for Palestinian human rights and has criticized continued US military backing for Israel's campaign in Gaza, aligning himself with the party's growing progressive bloc.

His campaign also focused heavily on labor issues, expanding access to affordable housing and strengthening public education, themes that have become central to progressive campaigns across Michigan.

Lawrence argued that Democratic candidates should place greater emphasis on addressing the rising cost of living while limiting the influence of corporate money in politics.

Donavan McKinney

Rep. Donavan McKinney, another Michigan progressive, has championed expanded health care access, labor rights, environmental justice and investment in underserved communities.

He has also supported Palestinian rights and joined other progressive Democrats in urging changes to US policy toward Israel, arguing that American foreign policy should place greater emphasis on human rights.

McKinney won his Democratic primary after campaigning on strengthening unions, expanding affordable housing and increasing investment in public schools and community services. His platform emphasized addressing longstanding economic inequalities affecting working-class communities across Michigan.

Mixed results for progressive movement

Despite notable gains, the progressive and pro-Palestinian wing of the Democratic Party also suffered some setbacks in several high-profile contests.

In Missouri's Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District, incumbent "Squad" member Cori Bush, a vocal critic of Israel, lost her comeback bid to Rep. Wesley Bell following heavy spending by pro-Israel political action committees.

Meanwhile, in Michigan's open 11th Congressional District, pro-Palestinian attorney Aisha Farooqi, who campaigned on ending US military aid to Israel alongside support for Medicare for All and universal childcare, lost the Democratic primary to state Sen. Jeremy Moss.

Still, El-Sayed's victory follows a series of recent Democratic primary successes by progressive candidates who have supported Palestinian rights and called for changes in US policy toward Israel.



Among them are Adam Hamawy, Claire Valdez, Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier, whose victories have reflected the growing influence of progressive organizing in Democratic politics.