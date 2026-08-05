NATO chief vows air defense support for Ukraine following Russian strikes Allies consider urgent military aid as Moscow targets major transit hubs

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss delivering additional air defense systems to the country following a widespread wave of Russian missile and drone attacks.

The discussions come as Moscow intensifies its long-range bombardments against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, pressing NATO allies to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

"Spoke with Zelenskyy about the latest horrific Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s cities," Rutte said in a statement posted to the US social media platform X. "I am discussing with Allies how we can continue to get Ukraine the air defences they urgently need."

Russia launched 28 missiles -- including 24 ballistic missiles -- and 115 armed drones at Ukraine in its latest night assault, according to a written statement from the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces executed intensive overnight strikes aimed at transport, logistics, and distribution hubs across Kyiv and the surrounding region.