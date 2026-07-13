Researchers estimate around 550 heat-related deaths on May 21-29, nearly 2,200 during June 18-28 heat wave

Extreme heat may have claimed over 2,700 lives in England, Wales: Study Researchers estimate around 550 heat-related deaths on May 21-29, nearly 2,200 during June 18-28 heat wave

More than 2,700 people may have died from heat-related causes during the exceptional heat waves that affected England and Wales in May and June, according to a new study by researchers at Imperial College London, the UK Met Office, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The researchers estimated that around 550 heat-related deaths occurred on May 21-29, while nearly 2,200 deaths were linked to the June 18-28 heat wave, for a combined total of more than 2,700 fatalities, British public broadcaster BBC reported on Monday.

The estimates are based on historical mortality data and established relationships between extreme heat and excess deaths.

Researchers noted that the figures are modeled estimates rather than confirmed death counts.

England experienced its warmest June on record this year, with temperatures reaching 37.7C (99.86F) in Lingwood, Norfolk, surpassing the previous June record of 35.6C set in 1957.

During the June heat wave, UK authorities issued a rare red heat alert for parts of England and Wales, warning that the extreme temperatures posed a significant risk to life.

Researchers said both the May and June heat waves were driven by a "heat dome," a persistent high-pressure system that trapped hot air over the region.

They added that human-induced climate change intensified the events by raising global temperatures by about 1.4C above pre-industrial levels, contributing an estimated 3C to 4C to the peak temperatures recorded during the two heat waves.