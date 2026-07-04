Government calls for coordinated global action to ensure AI is developed safely, fairly, and responsibly

Netherlands sets out global AI strategy amid rising security concerns Government calls for coordinated global action to ensure AI is developed safely, fairly, and responsibly

The Dutch government on Friday unveiled a new international strategy on artificial intelligence, aiming to strengthen global cooperation on AI governance, reduce strategic dependencies, and safeguard democratic values.

In a statement submitted to the House of Representatives, the government said AI is “fundamentally reshaping the geopolitical landscape” and requires coordinated international action to ensure it is developed and used safely, fairly, and responsibly.

The government said it wants to contribute to a “safe, fair and responsible AI transition,” while ensuring societies can benefit from the technology’s economic and security potential.

According to the strategy, AI presents significant opportunities in areas such as cyber resilience and defense innovation. However, it also warned of growing risks linked to Europe’s reliance on a small number of non-European providers for key AI infrastructure.

Officials said this dependence creates both economic and security vulnerabilities in an increasingly unstable geopolitical environment.

The document also highlighted concerns that AI could lower barriers for malicious actors, including cybercriminals and hostile states, making it easier to target digital infrastructure and spread disinformation at scale.

The government warned that this could undermine trust in democratic institutions unless addressed through international coordination.

The strategy outlines three key priorities, starting with shaping European AI regulation through targeted diplomacy in Brussels and strengthening global diplomatic expertise on AI. It also aims to build new international coalitions with "like-minded countries" to prevent misuse and support responsible innovation.