Trump grows increasingly frustrated as Iran war enters 5th month: Report

US President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated and skeptical about the prospects for a lasting peace as the war in Iran enters its fifth month with no end in sight, according to administration officials and people close to the president.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published Thursday, some advisers fear the prolonged conflict is weighing on Trump's presidency by fueling higher prices, eroding his approval ratings and hurting Republicans' prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.



A senior administration official said Trump believes the only thing Iran understands is military force and is in "revenge mode" against Tehran, leaving him with few options other than continuing the strikes.



The US is deploying more troops and weapons to the Middle East as Trump weighs military escalation despite concerns over costs and public support.



The war has also strained ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Trump reluctant to speak or meet with him, according to a senior administration official.



The war has also taken a personal toll on Trump and his senior advisers, some of whom have been warned by intelligence agencies of Iranian assassination threats and advised to avoid using car services, according to people familiar with the matter.



While attending the NATO summit in Türkiye, Trump was briefed on Israeli intelligence about an alleged Iranian plot to kill him. Although US officials questioned its credibility, the briefing is said to have prompted him to return on an older Air Force One instead of the Qatari-gifted jet.

Trump was said to be furious after the New York Times disclosed the reason for the switch, calling the leak a security risk, while his administration sought to identify the source.



Trump also pushed for lower gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections and was less concerned than his advisers about the war's political fallout, people familiar with the discussions said.