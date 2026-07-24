Argentine president responds to criticism following team’s defeat to Spain in final

Milei says Argentina ‘envied’ over national team’s World Cup success Argentine president responds to criticism following team’s defeat to Spain in final

Argentine President Javier Milei claimed that his country is “envied” amid criticism of the national team’s performance and conduct during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The problem with Argentina is that we stand out. We don’t go unnoticed, people are jealous of us, and we’re good at almost everything. I’m sorry, but someone had to say it,” Milei said in a message shared on Instagram.

In another post, Milei shared a quote attributed to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill: “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”

“We stand up for Argentina,” he added.

Milei also posted an AI-generated image depicting him opening his shirt to reveal the Argentine national team jersey, accompanied by the message: “Long live Argentina!”

“Now the world will see how far a country full of Argentines can go,” he said in a separate post.

The messages came amid widespread debate on social media over Argentina’s World Cup campaign, including criticism of the team’s conduct and allegations that it benefited from favorable refereeing decisions.

Argentina finished as the runner-up in the tournament after Spain secured a 1-0 victory in extra time in the final, claiming the World Cup trophy for the second time.