Over 43,000 evacuated as wildfires tear through France's major tourist destination EU activates civil protection mechanism as fires spread across Gironde, Landes

More than 43,000 residents and tourists have been evacuated as wildfires continue to spread in southwestern France, authorities said Friday, broadcaster BFM reported.

The largest fire, near Arcachon Bay and the Cap-Ferret peninsula in Gironde, has burned more than 8,700 hectares, according to the prefecture.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the entire Cap-Ferret peninsula after the fire advanced overnight.

A separate wildfire near Biscarrosse in neighboring Landes has burned more than 2,500 hectares, prompting the evacuation of more than 23,000 people, including residents, campers and holidaymakers, according to local authorities.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on US social media company X that France had activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

He said two Croatian Canadair aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor aircraft, and Czech and Slovak Black Hawk helicopters would reinforce firefighting efforts.

Around 800 firefighters remain deployed in Gironde and about 600 are battling the fire in Landes, according to French authorities.

Civil Security Director Julien Marion told RTL that both fires were "totally unpredictable" because of their convective behavior.

"They evolve and spread very quickly," he said, adding that this was why authorities had ordered preventive evacuations.

Marion also added that nearly 50,000 hectares have burned in France since the start of the wildfire season, describing it as "a completely unprecedented fire season."

Authorities also launched maritime evacuation shuttles from the Cap-Ferret peninsula Friday morning, while road evacuations continued via the D106 highway.

Navigation across Arcachon Bay was temporarily suspended to facilitate the evacuation, according to the maritime prefecture.

No injuries have been reported in the Gironde fire, according to the prefecture.

Landes Prefect Gilles Clavreul told BFM TV that the Biscarrosse fire remained "out of control" after continuing to spread overnight.

France's national forest fire service placed Haute-Garonne under its highest wildfire alert on Friday, while 27 departments remained under orange alert for elevated wildfire risk, including Gironde, Landes and Var.