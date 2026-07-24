4 others injured as Israeli forces, occupiers attack town of Tell, says Health Ministry

4 Palestinians killed in Israeli army, occupiers attack near West Bank’s Nablus 4 others injured as Israeli forces, occupiers attack town of Tell, says Health Ministry

Four Palestinians were killed and four others injured, three critically, on Friday in an attack by Israeli forces and occupiers on the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

“The death toll in Tell, southwest of Nablus, has risen to four, with four others injured, three of them critically,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Local and security sources said Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes in the town and opened live fire toward two houses.