South Korea says US ‘reaffirmed its commitment’ to existing tariff pact of 15% reached last year

Japan, Australia call new US tariffs ‘regrettable,’ ‘unjustified’ South Korea says US ‘reaffirmed its commitment’ to existing tariff pact of 15% reached last year

Japan and Australia on Friday hit back at new US tariffs imposed on several trading partners, calling the measures “regrettable” and “unjustified.”

Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Japan's industrial and trade practices are "in accordance with international rules,” Kyodo News reported.

“We have confirmed that the United States will not impose any additional tariffs on Japan beyond last year's agreement,” he told reporters in Tokyo.

The reaction came after the US Thursday announced new tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners over their alleged failure to prevent goods produced with forced labor from entering international trade. The levies took effect Friday.

“We will continue to maintain close communication with the US side,” said Kihara.

Japan and the US last year signed a pact which imposed 15% tariffs on Japanese imports into the world’s largest economy.

Australia also rejected the new measures, with Trade Minister Don Farrell saying Canberra takes the issue of modern slavery seriously and calling the higher tariffs “unjustified.”

“This imposition of higher tariffs on Australia is unjustified, and we will continue to lobby the United States trade representative to remove all tariffs on Australian goods,” Farrell said, according to ABC News.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said Australia takes the issue of modern slavery “seriously.”

"This imposition of higher tariffs on Australia is unjustified and we will continue to lobby the United States trade representative to remove all tariffs on Australian goods," said Farell, according to the ABC News.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the decision “made no sense” and that Canberra was pushing back “very forcefully” against the tariffs.

South Korea, another country affected by the new tariff rates, said Washington had reaffirmed its commitment to honoring an existing 15% tariff agreement reached last year, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It stressed the tariffs must not exceed 15%. "The US side also reaffirmed its position that the existing trade agreement must be upheld,” according to the country’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

New Zealand also rejected the US allegations, with Trade Minister Todd McClay dismissing claims that the country was involved in forced labor-related trade practices.

It’s another day and another tariff story from the US,” McClay told Radio New Zealand, adding that Wellington strongly rejected the accusations.

