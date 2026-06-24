Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute issues code orange heat warning for 9 provinces from noon, while water and infrastructure authority expands heat protocol to cover entire country

Netherlands activates nationwide protocol amid soaring temperatures Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute issues code orange heat warning for 9 provinces from noon, while water and infrastructure authority expands heat protocol to cover entire country

Dutch authorities activated a nationwide heat protocol on Wednesday as soaring temperatures prompted weather warnings, transport disruptions, and emergency measures across the Netherlands.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute issued a code orange heat warning for nine provinces from noon, while Rijkswaterstaat, the country's water and infrastructure authority, expanded its heat protocol to cover the entire country, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

The protocol, initially introduced in the southern provinces of Limburg and North Brabant on Monday, aims to protect motorists and reduce risks associated with extreme temperatures. Under the measures, stranded road users are transported as quickly as possible to locations with facilities such as service stations and parking areas.

Rijkswaterstaat said road surface temperatures had already risen above 30C (86F) in some areas. The Dutch motorists' association ANWB has deployed additional personnel to assist drivers during the heat wave.

The high temperatures have also affected public transportation, with fewer trains running on several routes.

Authorities in South Holland have turned to angle grinders to keep bridges operational as soaring temperatures cause metal components to expand.

Officials said the method replaces last year's practice of cooling bridges with water and is considered more environmentally friendly. Plans to install automatic cooling systems were dropped because of their high cost.

The heat has also led to the temporary closure of some swimming facilities.

The Van Maanenbad outdoor swimming pool in Rotterdam remained closed because of a staff shortage, with operators saying they could not guarantee visitor safety due to insufficient supervision.

Meanwhile, De Duikelaar swimming pool in Boven-Hardinxveld announced it would close because indoor temperatures had become too high for employees to work safely.