- 'In the medium term there is no end in sight to this heatwave. It may last into early July,' expert tells Italian media

Italian atmospheric expert predicts European heat wave could persist into late June - 'In the medium term there is no end in sight to this heatwave. It may last into early July,' expert tells Italian media

An Italian atmospheric expert told ANSA news agency on Tuesday that the ongoing heat wave across Europe could persist until the end of June.

"What is concerning is that in the medium term, there is no end in sight to this heatwave. It may last into early July, but high temperatures are expected throughout June,” atmospheric physicist Lorenzo Giovannini of the University of Trento said.

Giovannini noted that the central core of the hot air mass originating from North Africa is expected to shift toward Italy in the coming days from Spain and France, where it is currently having a significant impact.

"This is a phenomenon that occurs from time to time and creates a compensatory process,” he explained. “The more persistent the cold drop is, the longer the hot air mass will be deflected.”

Meanwhile, Italy is also grappling with soaring temperatures, with 16 cities under red alert on Wednesday and the number expected to rise to 17.

Rising heat is affecting major urban centers including Milan, Rome, Turin, Venice and Bologna, prompting local authorities to introduce measures to protect outdoor workers and vulnerable groups.

The extreme temperatures are also straining the country's health system, with emergency room admissions reportedly up by 15%.