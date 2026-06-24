Temperature climbs to 95.1F by evening, breaking previous record of 91F in 1976

Belgium's heat wave breaks 50-year daily temperature record Temperature climbs to 95.1F by evening, breaking previous record of 91F in 1976

Belgium declared a nationwide heat alert Wednesday as an intense heat wave gripped the country, with temperatures breaking a record that had stood for half a century, according to the national meteorological authority.

The previous June 24 record of 32.8C (91F) was set in 1976, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

RMI's head of forecasting, David Dehenauw, wrote on the US social media platform X that the temperature in Uccle climbed to 35.1C (95.1F) by the evening.

The alert was activated under the national heat plan following a meeting between the National Crisis Center, the Public Health Ministry, the RMI and other agencies.

National railway operator SNCB announced that about 100 trains would be cancelled daily from Wednesday through Friday due to the extreme temperatures, Belga News Agency reported.

The rail operator said the measure was necessary to ensure passenger comfort and staff safety, noting that some of its oldest trains lack air conditioning and are more vulnerable to heat-related breakdowns.

The company advised vulnerable passengers to avoid travelling where possible, urged travelers to avoid peak hours and encouraged them to stay hydrated. Around 100 railway stations across Belgium provide free drinking water fountains.

Belgium's rail infrastructure manager Infrabel also imposed speed restrictions on trains operating on the high-speed rail line between Brussels and France due to extreme heat.

From Wednesday through Saturday, trains will be limited to 170 kilometers per hour (106 mph) instead of 300 km/h (186 mph) between 1 pm (1100GMT) and 7 pm (1700GMT) local time.

The measure is aimed at preventing damage to overhead power lines, which expand in high temperatures.

Authorities also warned that the exceptional heat experienced in recent days is expected to intensify and persist until at least Sunday.

Nearly the entire country is under an orange heat warning, the second-highest alert level, which is issued when temperatures rise above 35C (95F).

Officials also warned that nighttime temperatures would remain unusually high and that ozone concentrations are expected to increase significantly in the coming days.

Belgium is among several European countries experiencing unusually high temperatures this week as a heat wave spreads across parts of the continent.