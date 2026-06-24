Air conditioning remains rare in northern regions under red alert as temperatures climb to 42C (108F)

Spain warns of 'extraordinary' danger as heatwave continues Air conditioning remains rare in northern regions under red alert as temperatures climb to 42C (108F)

Spain's national weather agency AEMET on Wednesday warned of "serious, even extraordinary danger" as a record-breaking heatwave continued to grip the country, with some of the most severe conditions expected in the north, where air conditioning remains uncommon.

Red alerts were issued for several northern regions, where temperatures could reach 42C (108F). According to real estate portal Idealista, only 1% to 9% of homes in those areas have air conditioning, compared with a national average of 41%.

Scorching temperatures also persisted across much of the country, although conditions were beginning to ease along the southern and Mediterranean coasts.

The heatwave began Sunday and has already shattered multiple records, including the highest temperature ever recorded in the northern region of Cantabria at 43.7C (110.7F). Record-high overnight temperatures were also registered in the city of Zamora and the province of Almeria.

At least two people died from heatstroke on Tuesday, although the eventual death toll linked to the heatwave is likely to be higher.

Health Minister Monica Garcia said this week that an average of 2,000 to 5,000 people die each summer from heat-related causes in Spain.

"How can we protect ourselves? The most important things are water, shade and cool spaces," Garcia wrote on social media, urging people with air conditioning to invite friends and relatives into their homes.

“If you’re tired, you’re getting a headache, you feel nauseous or cramps, you could be having heatstroke,” Garcia said. “Heat kills and climate change kills.”

In May, Spain's Health Ministry reported 101 heat-related deaths, the highest figure ever recorded for the month since records began.

The heatwave has also affected several other European countries, with France among the hardest hit. Meteo-France said Tuesday was the country's hottest day since records began in 1947. Authorities also reported 40 drownings as people sought relief from the extreme temperatures.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, heating at more than twice the global average rate, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service. ​​​​​​​

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to well below 2C (3.6F) above pre-industrial levels and preferably to 1.5C (2.7F). Europe has already warmed by around 2.5C (4.5F) compared to pre-industrial levels.