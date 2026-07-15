Interior Ministry says suspect oversaw sarin storage and chemical weapons production under former regime

Syria arrests former Assad-era official in charge of sarin stockpiles Interior Ministry says suspect oversaw sarin storage and chemical weapons production under former regime

Syrian authorities have arrested a former official responsible for sarin gas stockpiles and chemical weapons production under the regime of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

A ministry source, quoted by the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, said the suspect was detained in the western province of Latakia.

The detainee oversaw sarin gas storage facilities and chemical weapons manufacturing during the Assad era, the source said.

The agency did not disclose the suspect’s identity or provide details about the operation.

Sarin gas was used in one of the deadliest chemical attacks of the Syrian uprising, when the Assad regime launched strikes on Eastern Ghouta and Moadamiyat al-Sham on Aug. 21, 2013.

The attack killed more than 1,400 civilians, including hundreds of women and children, and injured more than 10,000 others.

Following the attack, Syria joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Sept. 13, 2013, and the UN Security Council later that month adopted Resolution 2118 on the destruction of the country's chemical weapons program.

The OPCW and the UN subsequently established a joint mission that declared the destruction of Syria's declared chemical weapons stockpile in August 2014.

However, it later became clear that the destruction was limited to sites declared by the Assad regime, as its forces subsequently carried out numerous chemical attacks using chlorine and sarin gas in several cities, most notably Aleppo in northern Syria.

In April 2021, OPCW member states voted to suspend some of Syria’s rights and privileges after the organization concluded that Syrian government forces had used chemical weapons in attacks on the town of Ltamenah in Hama province in March 2017 and the city of Saraqib in Idlib province in February 2018.

The arrest came days after the OPCW Executive Council adopted a decision restoring Syria’s rights and privileges under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

In November 2025, Syria reactivated its permanent mission to the OPCW in The Hague and appointed Mohammad Katoub as its permanent representative.

