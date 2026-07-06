'We did a lot in The Hague last year, but now we have to deliver on The Hague,' Rutte says

NATO chief says Ankara summit to focus on delivery 'We did a lot in The Hague last year, but now we have to deliver on The Hague,' Rutte says

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday that the upcoming summit in Ankara will focus on delivering the commitments made at last year's Hague Summit.

"The summit will focus very much on delivery. We did a lot in The Hague last year, but now we have to deliver on The Hague," Rutte said in a video posted on US social media company X.

Rutte said the leaders will discuss credible spending plans, "making sure all nations are on track to reach the 5%."

He reaffirmed that there is good news in terms of industry producing more and "also when it comes to Ukraine, making sure that Ukraine has what it needs to stay as strong as possible in the fight and, of course, to be in the best possible position when peace negotiations start."

