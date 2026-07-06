World football body says Belgian federation lacked standing to challenge the decision clearing the US forward to play

Belgium's Balogun appeal ruled 'inadmissible' by FIFA World football body says Belgian federation lacked standing to challenge the decision clearing the US forward to play

FIFA on Monday dismissed Belgium's challenge over the eligibility of Folarin Balogun after the world football governing body suspended his one-match ban, clearing the United States forward to play in the FIFA World Cup round-of-16 match.

Balogun’s red-card suspension was lifted ahead of the last-16 tie after US President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

"The FIFA Appeal Committee has rendered a request submitted by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) as inadmissible," FIFA said in a statement, according to media reports.

"The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA ​is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to ⁠appeal the decision," it added.

The Belgian FA said it was "astonished" after Balogun's one-match suspension was lifted, allowing the US forward to feature in Tuesday's meeting in Seattle.

The RBFA said it sought clarification from FIFA after learning through media reports that Balogun's suspension had been lifted, requesting a copy of the decision, an explanation of the process, and clarification on the applicable regulations.

It said FIFA instead treated its letter as an appeal, appointed a judge, gave the federation only "a few hours" to complete the appeal, and provided "no information whatsoever" about the decision.

The RBFA said it had notified the US Soccer Federation that it disputed the player's eligibility should he be named on the referee's team sheet, leaving open the possibility of further action.

On Monday, UEFA said FIFA had "crossed a red line" by allowing Balogun to play against Belgium, arguing that the decision had put the "integrity of the game at stake."