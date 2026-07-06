National team completes a perfect 6-0 Group C campaign after defeating Switzerland 95-72 to advance to the second round as group leaders

Türkiye finish first-round FIBA World Cup qualifiers unbeaten with win over Switzerland National team completes a perfect 6-0 Group C campaign after defeating Switzerland 95-72 to advance to the second round as group leaders

Türkiye wrapped up the first round of the FIBA 2027 Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers with a commanding 95-72 victory over Switzerland on Monday to finish unbeaten atop Group C.

The win gave Türkiye a 6-0 record to finish atop Group C. The national team had already secured its place in the second round after its fourth game and clinched the group lead with its fifth victory.

Switzerland ended its campaign at the bottom of the group with six defeats.

Türkiye edged ahead 22-19 at the end of the opening quarter after a balanced offensive effort, with six different players getting on the scoresheet while making effective use of the paint.

The hosts extended their lead in the second quarter behind consecutive baskets from Alperen Sengun and Omer Faruk Yurtseven. Yurtseven's three-pointer in the 14th minute pushed the advantage into double digits at 33-22. Switzerland responded through Schumacher to keep the deficit manageable, but Türkiye took a 47-41 lead into halftime.

Türkiye took control after the break as Flynn and Adem Bona led the scoring. After Switzerland cut the margin to eight points at 58-50 midway through the third quarter, Türkiye responded with a decisive 16-0 run to stretch the lead to 74-50 with 39 seconds remaining in the period. The hosts entered the final quarter ahead 76-52.

Türkiye comfortably maintained its advantage throughout the fourth quarter to seal a 95-72 victory and complete an unbeaten first-round campaign.