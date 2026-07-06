'I came to affirm France's commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbors,' says French president

Macron arrives in Damascus as 1st Western leader to visit post-Assad Syria 'I came to affirm France's commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbors,' says French president

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday, on the first visit by a Western leader to Syria since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

Macron was welcomed by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani upon arrival at Damascus International Airport, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

"I came to affirm France's commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbors,” Macron said on the US social media company X.

"Together, let us open a new chapter of stability and peace," he added.

On Sunday, Syria's presidential media directorate said the French president’s visit will include a roundtable meeting between Macron, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and their respective delegations.