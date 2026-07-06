Gold mine collapse kill 15 workers in northern Sudan

At least 15 workers were killed in a gold mine collapse in northern Sudan on Monday, a state-run company said.

The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company said in a statement that the collapse occurred at the Mohamed Tawfiq mine in the Samna area of Wadi Halfa district in Northern State.

A worker was also injured in the collapse and taken to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the victims were handed over to their families after the necessary procedures were completed, the statement said.

The company said it dispatched field teams to the site immediately after the collapse, and coordinated with local authorities and rescue teams to carry out rescue operations and recover the victims.

Preliminary investigations indicated the accident occurred after a group of miners entered the site despite it having been closed, the company said.

It added that its Environment and Safety Department had previously shut down the site and issued clear warnings prohibiting entry after technical assessments found the mine to be unsafe and at risk of collapse.

"Some miners entered the site in violation of those directives, leading to the collapse of parts of the mine," the statement said.

The company said it dispatched a technical delegation to investigate the circumstances of the accident, review safety procedures and strengthen preventive measures.

Sudan's artisanal mining sector employs over 2 million people across the country under often harsh conditions and accounts for around 80% of the country's total gold production.

While Sudan permits artisanal mining, authorities have sought to regulate the sector because of safety concerns. Despite its risks, it remains a major source of employment for many Sudanese.

Gold has become Sudan's main source of foreign currency since the secession of South Sudan in 2011, when Khartoum lost about three-quarters of its oil revenues and roughly 80% of its foreign exchange earnings.