No immediate reports of casualties or damage

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai province in western China No immediate reports of casualties or damage

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck China's western Qinghai province early Tuesday, according to Germany's GEOFON seismic monitoring network.

The quake occurred at 0334GMT with its epicenter located at 99.54°E, 35.36°N.

GEOFON reported that the quake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), which can increase the likelihood of stronger shaking near the epicenter.



There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage from Chinese authorities.

