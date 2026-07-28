In a letter, Jamie Raskin asks FIFA President Gianni Infantino to appear before House Judiciary Committee for transcribed interview

US House Democrat launches investigation into FIFA over alleged corruption, Trump ties In a letter, Jamie Raskin asks FIFA President Gianni Infantino to appear before House Judiciary Committee for transcribed interview

A House Democrat said Monday that he has opened an investigation into FIFA, alleging potential corruption and a possible quid pro quo involving the organization and the Trump administration.

In a letter sent late Sunday to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, said the inquiry will examine a "sustained campaign" by FIFA to obtain favorable treatment from US President Donald Trump, including the dismissal of high-profile US corruption cases involving the global soccer governing body.

“The most recent quid pro quo that FIFA and President Trump orchestrated is not a victimless crime," Raskin said.

He alleged that FIFA had used its relationship with the Trump administration to engage in "illegal price gouging and fraudulent sales tactics" for World Cup tickets.

According to Raskin, the investigation will examine FIFA's governance under Infantino, including allegations that the organization weakened internal ethics safeguards while seeking to cultivate closer ties with Trump.

The congressman also accused the Trump administration of abandoning anti-corruption enforcement involving FIFA after previous Justice Department prosecutions uncovered a long-running international bribery scheme tied to soccer media rights.

Raskin said earlier Justice Department investigations had exposed more than $200 million in bribes and kickbacks involving defendants from more than 20 countries. He alleged that despite securing convictions in some cases, the Trump administration later dropped prosecutions, allowing convicted defendants to go free.

The investigation will also focus on FIFA's World Cup ticketing practices, which Raskin said included price increases, dynamic pricing and policies allowing seat downgrades after purchase.

Raskin is seeking documents and communications related to any gifts, payments or other benefits allegedly provided by FIFA to Trump or his associates, as well as records concerning FIFA's contacts with US government officials and its ticketing practices.

He also requested visitor logs for FIFA's office in Trump Tower and asked Infantino to appear before the committee for a transcribed interview.

"Furthermore, to assist in this investigation, we request that you, while in the United States, appear for a transcribed interview with this Committee. Please contact Democratic Committee staff no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 9, 2026, to schedule this interview," Raskin said in the letter.

