'It is essential to avoid any escalation that could jeopardize the understandings painstakingly reached,' says foreign minister

Italy urges restraint after Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait 'It is essential to avoid any escalation that could jeopardize the understandings painstakingly reached,' says foreign minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday condemned Iran's latest attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, warning that further escalation could undermine recent diplomatic efforts in the region.

"I express my strongest condemnation for the new Iranian attacks that struck Bahrain and Kuwait in recent hours, to which the Italian government extends its full solidarity," Tajani said on US social media company X.

He stressed that "it is essential to avoid any escalation that could jeopardize the understandings painstakingly reached."

Tajani also reaffirmed Italy's commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

"Italy reiterates its commitment to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to achieving a Middle East of peace and stability as quickly as possible," he said.

The remarks came in the wake of renewed Iranian strikes on US sites located in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Bahrain said Sunday that it had "successfully" intercepted and destroyed "a number" of Iranian missile and drone attacks on its territory.

Early Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted US positions in the region in response to US strikes on Iran.

Pakistan has played a central mediating role between the US and Iran in ending the war that began on Feb. 28.