Israeli attacks killed at least 1,041 people, injured 3,372 others since ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

Israel strikes kill 4 Palestinians in new Gaza truce violation Israeli attacks killed at least 1,041 people, injured 3,372 others since ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed and five others injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking another violation of a ceasefire in effect since last October, a medical source said.

The source said two young men were killed and a third was seriously injured in a drone strike in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

According to witnesses, the drone struck a group of civilians near the Umm al-Fahm School, where hundreds of displaced people have sheltered in Beit Lahia.

A Palestinian woman was also shot and injured by Israeli fire in the al-Amoudi area in the same town.

Local sources said the attacks took place in areas outside the territory the Israeli army continues to occupy inside Gaza.

A 13-year-old girl was also killed by shrapnel from an Israeli artillery shell near the Bani Suheila roundabout, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the medical source said.

Another Palestinian was killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli strike on a group of civilians near a fuel depot in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, he added.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,041 people and injured 3,372 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. The offensive killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others while destroying about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel and By Sahin Demir in Istanbul