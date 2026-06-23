Decree allows some companies to suspend, reduce work during extreme heat

Italy reinstates work suspension rules, wage support measures to counter heatwave Decree allows some companies to suspend, reduce work during extreme heat

Italy has reinstated work suspension rules and wage support measures in response to an intensifying heatwave across Europe, ANSA news agency reported Tuesday.

The Infrastructure Decree approved by the Council of Ministers reintroduces rules already in force in previous years, ANSA reported, citing the prime minister's office.

The decree allows some companies to suspend or reduce work during extreme heat and lets workers access wage support schemes through temporary exemptions.

On Tuesday, 15 cities are placed under a red heat alert, with the number expected to rise to 16 on Wednesday, including cities such as Rome, Florence, and Milan.

Over the weekend in Parma, more than a thousand people visited emergency rooms, with a peak of 370 visits on Saturday, according to Sky Tg24.

In Milan, power grid voltage drops were also reported.

Bergamo and Turin have also recently experienced temporary power outages caused by increased electricity demand due to air conditioning use and the stress that high temperatures place on infrastructure.

