Gunners topple Manchester City in Enzo Maresca’s 1st competitive game in charge to open new campaign with trophy

Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 to lift FA Community Shield Gunners topple Manchester City in Enzo Maresca’s 1st competitive game in charge to open new campaign with trophy

Arsenal began the 2026-27 English football season by defeating Manchester City 3-0 to win the FA Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday.



Mikel Arteta’s side made a perfect start, taking the lead after just 24 seconds. Debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly surged forward before finding Riccardo Calafiori, whose composed finish marked the fastest goal in Community Shield history.



Arsenal continued to dominate the first half and doubled their advantage in the 28th minute. Summer signing Christos Tzolis delivered a pinpoint cross from the left, allowing Kai Havertz to head home and give the Premier League champions a deserved 2-0 lead.



Manchester City, playing their first competitive match under new manager Enzo Maresca, enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances against Arsenal’s organized defense, while goalkeeper David Raya made key saves to preserve the clean sheet.



The Gunners put the result beyond doubt three minutes into the second half. Another flowing team move ended with Tzolis sliding the ball into the path of Martin Odegaard, who calmly finished past the City goalkeeper to make it 3-0.



The victory handed Arsenal the first trophy of the new campaign and extended Arteta’s impressive record in the traditional season curtain-raiser, while Maresca’s tenure at Manchester City began with defeat ahead of the Premier League season.



The Football Association Community Shield, formerly known as the Charity Shield, is an annual match between the previous season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. Similar to a super cup in other leagues, it traditionally serves as the curtain-raiser for the new English football season.



Proceeds from the match are directed toward community initiatives and charitable causes across the country. Revenue is distributed among the 124 clubs that took part in the FA Cup from the first round proper onward, with each club nominating charities or community projects to receive the funds.