Severe heat wave threatens Europe's grid stability with potential blackouts, rising electricity costs

As Europe continues to experience an intensifying heat wave on Tuesday, the effects of high temperatures extend far beyond the environment and public health, also threatening grid stability by increasing the risk of blackouts and higher electricity costs.

French energy distributor Enedis warned on Monday that temperatures underground can reach up to 80C (176F), potentially weakening parts of the underground electricity network, according to Franceinfo.

Herve Champenois, Enedis’ technical director, warned of “network failures,” “faults,” and even “power cuts” in certain parts of the grid.

Enedis projections expect faults in the coming days, although backup lines reportedly exist.

Meanwhile, the country’s electricity giant EDF halted a reactor at the Golfech nuclear power plant late Monday in order not to exceed the Garonne River’s warming threshold, set at 28C (82.4F), according to the broadcaster BFMTV.

A plant spokesperson explained that the Golfech nuclear plant, located in southwestern France, was shut down shortly before midnight due to environmental constraints linked to the heatwave.

EDF reportedly estimates that heat waves have an impact of around 0.3% on annual nuclear production.

The UK's weather service Met Office also warned on Monday that "the combination of heat and humidity will be oppressive and bring impacts across society from public health and infrastructure, to power and water supplies."

Several Italian cities, including Milan, Bergamo, and Turin, have recently experienced temporary power outages caused by increased electricity demand due to air conditioning use and the stress that high temperatures place on infrastructure amid an intense heatwave, Sky Tg24 reported Monday.

The rising demand for electricity due to high temperatures also affects electricity prices.

Spain's electricity market operator OMIE said that the price of electricity in the wholesale market exceeded €100 ($114) per megawatt hour Tuesday on average for the first time since March, according to the daily La Vanguardia.

OMIE noted that the price stands at an average of €112 ($127), coinciding with the first major heatwave of the summer.

Danish energy company Norlys also said in a news release Tuesday that electricity prices are unusually high for this time of year, according to the broadcaster DR.

Norlys linked the rise to a combination of high temperatures and increased prices of fossil fuels.

