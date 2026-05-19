Attacks against prison officers increased by 12.4%, while assaults between inmates rose by 73%, according to rights association

Italy prison overcrowding reaches 139%, suicides and tensions rise: Report Attacks against prison officers increased by 12.4%, while assaults between inmates rose by 73%, according to rights association

Italy's prison population has reached 64,436 inmates, pushing the actual overcrowding rate to 139.1%, according to a report released by rights association Antigone on Tuesday.

“As of April 30, 2026, Italian prisons held 64,436 inmates, compared to a regulatory capacity of 51,265, which has fallen to just 46,318 actual places available. The actual overcrowding rate has thus reached 139.1%,” the association said.

It said 73 detention facilities are operating at occupancy rates of at least 150%, while eight prisons exceed 200% capacity.

The report attributed worsening prison conditions partly to recent measures introduced by Italy's prison administration, arguing that increased restrictions on movement and activities have heightened tensions within institutions.

According to data cited in the report, assaults against prison officers increased by 12.4%, from 2,154 to 2,423 cases, while assaults between inmates rose by 73%, from 3,356 incidents in 2021 to 5,812 in 2025.

Incidents categorized as disruptions to prison order and security increased by 27.6%.

The report also raised concerns about inmate welfare and mental health.

It said at least 82 inmates died by suicide in 2025, while 24 suicides had already been recorded since the beginning of 2026.

"In less than a year and a half, 106 inmates have died by suicide," the report said, adding that total deaths in prison reached 254 in 2025, the highest figure recorded in decades.

Patrizio Gonnella, president of Antigone, said prison closures and stricter internal measures had not improved safety.

The report argued that tougher government policies and longer sentences had contributed to overcrowding.