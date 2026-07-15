Italy approves new security measures targeting youth crime - Measures extend preventive detention to minors and expand local police powers

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

GENEVA (AA) - Italy's Council of Ministers has approved new security measures that extend preventive detention rules to minors and grant local police additional powers, L'Unione Sarda reported Tuesday.

The measures, known in Italy as the "anti-maranza" rules and aimed at tackling youth crime and street disorder, were added to the Security Bill, according to the report.

Under the measures, local police may carry out preventive detention with a prosecutor's approval.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the "so-called preventive detention regime is extended to include minors."

He said the measure could be used during specific police operations to prevent crimes that threaten public order in crowded areas, including nightlife districts.

Authorities may intervene when there are "reasonable grounds to believe" individuals could engage in conduct endangering public safety, including cases involving the "possession of weapons or objects that in any way indicate a dangerous person," he said.

The measures follow a July 2 incident at the Colosseum in which a group of youths attacked police officers and damaged a police vehicle, the report said.

Earlier measures approved on Feb. 5 included "anti-blade" provisions imposing prison sentences of up to three years for carrying a knife with a blade of at least 8 centimeters (3.1 inches) outside the home.