Efforts to contain leak continue, while operations on affected quay are suspended

Hydrogen fluoride leak aboard cargo ship hospitalizes 28 at Belgium's Port of Antwerp Efforts to contain leak continue, while operations on affected quay are suspended

A chemical leak aboard a cargo vessel at Belgium's Port of Antwerp has led to the medical examination of 155 people, with 28 remaining hospitalized, broadcaster RTBF reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm (1930GMT) local time Tuesday aboard the Mia Summer II, which was moored at the Deurganck Dock.

Authorities said the leak involved hydrogen fluoride, a highly corrosive and toxic chemical.

Most of those affected were dockworkers and crew members, many of them from the Philippines, who are believed to have inhaled the substance's fumes.

According to the local authorities, 155 people underwent medical examinations following the incident.

While many have since been discharged, 28 remain under observation in hospital, including one person receiving intensive care.

Emergency services evacuated everyone from the vessel and the surrounding quay after the leak was detected.

Authorities established a security perimeter around the ship as specialized teams continued to assess the toxicity of the leaked substance and determine whether it had affected the vessel's structure or cargo.

Efforts to contain the leak remain ongoing.

Officials are also investigating reports that a tank containing chemical products caught fire aboard the vessel during the incident.

Operations on the affected quay have been suspended.