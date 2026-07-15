Lithuania warns Russia may target critical infrastructure to test NATO unity President cites intelligence indicating possible limited attacks on Baltic infrastructure

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned Wednesday that Russia may be preparing targeted attacks on critical infrastructure in Lithuania and other Baltic states to test NATO's unity, citing intelligence assessments.

In an interview with news agency BNS, Nauseda said Lithuanian intelligence services had received indications that Russia was planning limited "kinetic" operations targeting critical infrastructure, although no specific locations or timing had been identified.

"There are such signals that we receive from our services," he said, adding that the intelligence pointed to planning rather than finalized operations.

"I cannot deny that we have such information and that we are talking about kinetic operations, not large-scale, but nevertheless targeted kinetic operations, which, very likely, could be directed at critical infrastructure facilities," Nauseda said.

He said the attacks could take various forms aimed at physically damaging infrastructure, including sabotage or drone strikes.

According to Nauseda, Lithuania has already strengthened security around key transport and energy infrastructure.

He said the facilities are critical not only on their own but also for maintaining the country's broader infrastructure, including Lithuania's synchronization with the continental European electricity grid.

Nauseda also declined to comment on the future rotation of US troops in Lithuania, saying discussions with Washington were ongoing and no final decisions had been made.