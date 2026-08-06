According to Lithuanian intelligence, Moscow could deploy captured Ukrainian drones to create uncertainty about origin of an attack and deny responsibility for striking NATO territory

Russia may use captured Ukrainian drones to attack Baltic infrastructure: Lithuania According to Lithuanian intelligence, Moscow could deploy captured Ukrainian drones to create uncertainty about origin of an attack and deny responsibility for striking NATO territory

Russia may be considering using captured Ukrainian drones to attack critical infrastructure in the Baltic region while concealing its responsibility, Lithuanian military intelligence has warned; the defense minister confirmed on Thursday.

“We have data that Russia is considering conducting unconventional kinetic attacks against critical infrastructure in the Baltic region,” Robertas Kaunas told Lithuanian news outlet 15min.

“It is likely that Russia could use Ukrainian-made drones for this purpose,” he added.

Kaunas did not disclose details about possible targets or when such attacks could take place.

According to the intelligence assessment, Moscow could deploy captured Ukrainian drones to create uncertainty about the origin of an attack and deny responsibility for striking NATO territory.

Military drones have repeatedly entered NATO airspace since Russia launched a war on Ukraine in February 2022. Some incidents have been attributed to Ukrainian drones diverted or disoriented by Russian electronic warfare systems.

Officials in several countries, however, have alleged that Russia may be deliberately directing drones toward the airspace of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Finland.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has previously warned that the country’s critical transport and energy infrastructure could face conventional attacks or acts of sabotage.

Lithuania’s armed forces have been helping the Public Security Service protect strategic sites since June 18. The facilities include the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas terminal, the LitPol Link electricity interconnection with Poland, a transformer substation in Alytus district, and the Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Plant.

Kaunas extended the military deployment through Aug. 19, authorizing the use of up to 30 soldiers, transport vehicles, and a crewed vessel.

Moscow has denied allegations that it is planning attacks against NATO members. It has accused Baltic countries of allowing their airspace to be used for Ukrainian strikes, claims rejected by Lithuania.