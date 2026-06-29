Senior German lawmaker Jurgen Hardt says European allies should assume more responsibility amid shifting US priorities and new global tensions

INTERVIEW – Ankara summit will shape NATO’s next chapter: German chancellor’s aide Senior German lawmaker Jurgen Hardt says European allies should assume more responsibility amid shifting US priorities and new global tensions

Senior German lawmaker Jurgen Hardt says European allies should assume more responsibility amid shifting US priorities and new global tensions

‘Europe must become a more equal and capable partner. Both the Trump administration and Europe want this,” he tells Anadolu

Hardt says Türkiye’s role is becoming more central to NATO — and calls for closer cooperation between Western European and Turkish defense industries

BERLIN

NATO summits have always mattered, but next week’s top-level gathering in Ankara comes at a critical moment as allies confront ongoing conflicts and mounting threats, according to a senior aide to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“All NATO summits are important. Yet, the dynamics in Ukraine, the Strait of Hormuz, and ever-growing NATO defense cooperation do show that the Ankara summit comes at a time that demands and allows a positive push in the right direction,” said Jurgen Hardt, a senior German lawmaker.

The July 7–8 summit in Türkiye’s capital will bring together leaders from all 32 NATO members, alongside top military commanders and defense and foreign ministers. US President Donald Trump’s decision to attend the major global event—after months of strained ties with European allies—raises the stakes for the talks.

Jurgen Hardt, the foreign policy spokesperson for the co-ruling Christian Democrats, told Anadolu that top-level talks at the Ankara summit would offer a chance to chart NATO’s strategic direction, respond to Washington’s calls for greater European burden-sharing, and reinforce transatlantic ties.

The veteran lawmaker acknowledged that European allies had long underinvested in defense and that, despite recent initiatives, Europe still needs US support for key strategic military capabilities to deter Russia and ensure the continent’s security.

“We still do not live in a world where the European part of NATO has an abundance of military capabilities," Hardt said, adding that the EU’s recent initiatives to boost defense investment are not an alternative to NATO but complement it and are meant to reinforce its European pillar.

“Thus, the question is not NATO or European defense capabilities — both mean the same thing. Europe must become a more equal and capable partner. Both the Trump administration and Europe want this,” he said.

Only weeks before NATO’s Ankara summit, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a Pentagon “NATO 3.0 review” of the US military presence in Europe. He said the goal is to speed a “fast and irreversible” shift toward greater European self-reliance, allowing US forces to focus on broader global priorities.

'Germany ready for greater responsibility'

Hardt, who has been a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly since 2010, said Germany is ready to assume greater responsibility within the alliance. He cited Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pledges to ramp up defense spending, modernize the military, and acquire advanced capabilities, with the goal of building Europe’s strongest armed forces.

“More capabilities automatically mean more responsibility. Germany is ready for such a role,” Hardt told Anadolu. “The US footprint in Germany is still direly needed, and a new German role would mean that US troops in Germany have an even better partner to conduct operations with. Cooperation is needed; there is no gain in replacement,” he said.

Last month, President Donald Trump said the United States would pull 5,000 troops from Germany and signaled that additional reductions could follow. Trump sharply criticized European allies for falling short on solidarity with Washington and for relying for years on US protection while underinvesting in defense.

Leaders meeting in Ankara are expected to address these criticisms and outline further steps for Europe to shoulder more of NATO’s burden. As Washington shifts more attention to the Indo-Pacific and draws down forces in Europe, many analysts also say Türkiye’s role is becoming more central to the alliance — and to Europe’s security architecture.

Berlin eyes closer cooperation with Türkiye​​​​​​​

“I have always advocated for a stronger Turkish role in NATO,” Hardt said, echoing these comments. “Militarily, Ankara has gained weight. But this needs to be accompanied by a bigger political role, and there is still room to align and lead for Türkiye,” he continued.

The German lawmaker added that the European Union has “a strategic interest” in bolstering security and defense cooperation with non-EU NATO allies, including Türkiye, the UK, and Norway.

The Ankara summit will also feature expanded defense industry engagement, with multiple side events bringing together representatives from leading companies.

Hardt called for deeper collaboration with Turkish defense firms as Europe works to strengthen deterrence and build military capabilities. “Turkish military engineering has proven to be at par with any in the world. There is huge potential in cooperation,” he said.

"The Turkish defense industry has shown that it is especially quick to adapt to new realities on the ground and willing to pursue promising ideas with ingenuity and a sensible risk-readiness," Hardt continued, adding that deeper cooperation must be matched by strong political backing on all sides to turn potential into lasting results.