Hundreds of students demonstrate against Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing his government of prioritizing military spending while slashing social programs

Germany’s Merz greeted by campus protests at University of Cologne ceremony Hundreds of students demonstrate against Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing his government of prioritizing military spending while slashing social programs

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was met with loud protests Monday as he visited the University of Cologne, where students accused his government of neglecting social issues in favor of higher defense spending.

Police tightened security on campus, establishing entry controls and setting up a cordon around the building where Merz attended the opening of the new Adenauer School of Government.

About 1,000 students joined the demonstration, carrying signs reading “Shut up, Friedrich!," “Tax the rich” and “Private capital out of the university.” Some waved Palestinian flags and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans, while others criticized Merz’s policies on education, social spending and defense.

The University of Cologne’s student union, known as AStA, organized the protest. The group argued that the new institute, funded by a foundation, would expand the influence of private capital in public universities. They also condemned the Merz government for significantly boosting defense spending while cutting social programs.