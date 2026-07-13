Nationals of France, UK, Belgium, US, Spain among those identified

Authorities identify 6 of 13 victims killed in southern Spain wildfire Nationals of France, UK, Belgium, US, Spain among those identified

Spanish authorities identified Monday six of the 13 people killed in last week's deadly wildfire in the southern Andalusia region, including nationals of France, the UK, Belgium, the US and Spain, public broadcaster RTVE reported .

According to judicial sources, the victims identified so far are two British nationals, one French national, one Belgian national, one US national and one Spanish national.

The identified victims include three men and three women. The Spanish man and the American woman were married.

A 93-year-old British woman died in hospital on Sunday, bringing the total death toll from the wildfire to 13.

Authorities said the remaining victims have not yet been identified because of the condition of the bodies, with DNA analysis the only method available for identification.

Judicial sources noted that the identification process for the remaining victims could be completed soon after biological samples provided by relatives were received.

Consular authorities from Belgium, France and the UK assisted in obtaining the genetic profiles.

The wildfire, which broke out on Thursday in the municipality of Los Gallardos in Almeria province, has burned around 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres).

Authorities have declared the fire stabilized, while an investigation into its cause remains underway.