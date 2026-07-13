Highest level recorded since at least 2013

France places 98 out of 101 departments under drought monitoring as dry conditions worsen Highest level recorded since at least 2013

France has placed 98 of its 101 departments under drought monitoring as dry conditions worsen, marking the highest number since at least 2013, according to the government's VigiEau water information service Monday.

Forty-two departments are at the highest "crisis" level, while 27 are on "enhanced alert" and 16 on "alert."

All three categories may be subject to water-use restrictions imposed by local authorities.

Another 13 departments, including Paris, are at the "vigilance" level, which does not currently involve mandatory restrictions.

In France's overseas territories, Guadeloupe and Martinique are at the "alert" level, while La Reunion is on "enhanced alert.”

France remained in the grip of a severe heat wave, with 37 departments on the highest red alert as firefighters battled multiple wildfires fueled by extreme heat and drought, including a major blaze in the Fontainebleau forest.