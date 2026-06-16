Chancellor Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance slips to 20%, while support for anti-immigration AfD rises to 29%, in latest YouGov poll

Germany poll: Far-right AfD opens widest-ever lead Chancellor Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance slips to 20%, while support for anti-immigration AfD rises to 29%, in latest YouGov poll

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has opened its largest lead ever over Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative alliance in a new poll, as public dissatisfaction with the government deepens.

The long-running YouGov survey showed AfD support rising to 29% in early June, while Merz’s CDU/CSU bloc fell to 20%—its lowest level since September 2021. The nine-percentage-point gap was the widest recorded between the two.

The Greens, in opposition, gained one point to 14%. Merz’s coalition partner, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), slipped one point to 12%, tying the socialist Left Party, which rose to the same level. The liberal Free Democrats (FDP) climbed to 5%, while the left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) held steady at 4%.

The results come as Merz’s approval ratings continue to slide amid broad discontent over the economy, coalition infighting over spending priorities, and controversial reforms on military service, pensions, healthcare and potential cuts to social programs.