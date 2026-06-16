EU unveils action plan to strengthen migration management along Channel route Plan focuses on border security, returns, disruption of smuggling networks

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled an action plan to strengthen migration management along the Channel route, focusing on migrant smuggling, border controls and returns.

The commission described the plan as a "comprehensive European response" to the challenges posed by illegal migration along the route.

It said the measures would focus on "reinforcing migration diplomacy along the route, disrupting smuggling networks and their criminal infrastructure, and strengthening border management."

The commission said illegal border crossings along the Channel route have fallen by 44% so far in 2026, although they remain high.

It also described the UK as a "key partner" and said "further actions by the UK will be essential" to strengthen border security, combat migrant smuggling and reduce incentives for illegal migration.

The plan includes closer cooperation with countries of origin and transit, stronger action against smuggling networks and enhanced operational coordination between EU agencies and member states.