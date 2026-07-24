CDU's Carsten Linnemann named health minister as chancellor says further appointments will follow after summer break

German Chancellor Merz reshuffles Cabinet, signals more changes to come CDU's Carsten Linnemann named health minister as chancellor says further appointments will follow after summer break

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a Cabinet reshuffle Friday, appointing Christian Democratic Union Secretary General Carsten Linnemann as health minister and signaling that more personnel changes will follow.

Linnemann will replace Nina Warken, who will become minister for special affairs and head of the Chancellery.

Speaking in the Chancellery garden, Merz said additional Cabinet changes would be announced after the summer break.

"There will be further changes in the federal cabinet. I will inform you of these in due course," the CDU leader said.

Merz said the remaining decisions would take "a few more days, and perhaps even longer, not least in light of the summer break."

He said that he would make these decisions “without time pressure, with due care, and through the necessary discussions.”

German media reported that Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder is also expected to be replaced.

The German Press Agency, citing several senior CDU sources, reported that Merz intends to replace Schnieder but that his preferred successor, CDU lawmaker Fritz Güntzler, withdrew at the last minute.

Merz did not say whether his reference to further personnel changes included Schnieder, and neither the chancellor nor his office commented on the reports.

Merz did not take questions after announcing the appointments. The German Press Agency reported that Schnieder and Güntzler were initially unavailable for comment.



According to dpa, further changes could also be made within the Chancellery, including the possible replacement of Minister of State for Sports Christiane Schenderlein.

