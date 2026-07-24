Reports suggest approvals for Jackdaw and Rosebank projects could come within weeks as ministers seek to ease energy pressures

UK government considers fast-track approval for North Sea oil, gas projects : Report Reports suggest approvals for Jackdaw and Rosebank projects could come within weeks as ministers seek to ease energy pressures

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to “move quickly” to scale up North Sea oil and gas production as part of a wider push to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, according to British media reports on Thursday.

The Times reported that Burnham and his new Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh are considering approving oil and gas production at the Jackdaw and Rosebank sites off the coast of Scotland in an effort to help reduce energy costs ahead of winter.

Industry sources told the newspaper that the government’s position had shifted following the end of the consultation phase, with one source saying:

“Once we are past the consultation phase, the ball is in their court. From the sounds of it, there is willingness to move quickly this time around.

“An August approval would allow production to commence by October 1. Everything is constructed, the platform is in place, it’s just a piece of paper standing in the way.”

Before Burnham became prime minister, US President Donald Trump criticized the UK’s economic situation, claiming “Britain is dying” while describing Burnham as “ultra-liberal” and expressing concern that his government would restrict North Sea drilling.

Trump also criticized the UK’s energy arrangements, arguing that Britain imports oil from Norway instead of utilizing its own North Sea reserves.

Following reports that Burnham’s government could take a more pragmatic approach to domestic oil and gas production, Trump praised the move in posts on Truth Social.

He said: “The People of Aberdeen, in Scotland, are dancing in the streets because the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has stated that he will be opening up, all the way, the invaluable North Sea Oil!”

He added: “Britain pays Norway billions of dollars a year to buy its oil, which they get from a less valuable part of the North Sea — how ridiculous is that!”

Trump also said: “Also, word is that the UK is going to move the old and horrible looking windmills... Such great potential in the UK, but it all starts with OPENING NORTH SEA OIL.”

The potential expansion of North Sea drilling is expected to reignite debate over the UK’s energy strategy, with supporters arguing that increased domestic production could improve energy security and reduce exposure to international markets.

Critics of further oil and gas expansion have argued that new fossil fuel developments could conflict with climate targets and the transition to renewable energy.

Burnham’s government has framed its economic approach around Manchesterism, which he has described as a model focused on decentralisation, economic growth and a stronger role for the state in shaping markets.