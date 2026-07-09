Berlin agreed with Washington during NATO's Ankara summit to buy US Tomahawks and station them in Germany, helping it close strategic defense gap, Merz tells parliament

German chancellor announces plan to purchase US Tomahawk missiles Berlin agreed with Washington during NATO's Ankara summit to buy US Tomahawks and station them in Germany, helping it close strategic defense gap, Merz tells parliament

Germany and the US have sealed a deal to buy America Tomahawk missiles, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Thursday.

“We also agreed with the US government on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in Ankara that we would purchase U.S. Tomahawk missiles and station them in Germany. This will help us close an important strategic gap in our defense,” Merz said in a speech to parliament on the state of current affairs following this week's NATO summit in the Turkish capital.

“And at the same time, we will work to develop our own European systems and station them in Europe,” he added.

The Pentagon had initially planned to cancel the sale of Tomahawk missiles to Germany partly because officials were concerned Russia would view it as an escalation.