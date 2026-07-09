US pressure 'wake-up call' for Europe on security, says Luxembourg foreign minister Xavier Bettel says Europe's security environment has changed, making stronger defense investment unavoidable

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security following Russia's war against Ukraine, describing recent pressure from the US as "a wake-up call."

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, Bettel said the deteriorating security environment has fundamentally changed Europe's approach to defense spending.

"The unpredictability is so big, and the threat from Russia is a reality," he said.

Bettel acknowledged that advocating for higher military spending would have seemed unimaginable earlier on in his political career.

"If someone had told me 27 years ago, when I started in parliament, that once I would defend more military expenses, I would have said, 'You're crazy,'" he said. "But you have to explain to people why it is useful."

He said governments have a responsibility to explain why stronger defense capabilities are now necessary, arguing that deterrence is the best way to preserve peace.

Bettel noted that Luxembourg has increased its defense spending by more than 350% over the past decade, but stressed that additional investment should be accompanied by stronger European defense production.

"It is important to invest and to see how we can also have a common European industry in defense."

'Wake-up call’

On transatlantic relations, Bettel said comments by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had served as "a wake-up call" for Europe.

"It was a wake-up call from Trump and also from Vice President Vance in Munich," he said. "We got more independent through this wake-up call."

However, Bettel said, maintaining close ties with Washington remains in the interests of both sides, noting that European allies continue to purchase significant amounts of US defense equipment.

'Responsibility to help Ukraine'

Turning to Ukraine, Bettel said unity among allies remains essential despite different national approaches to military support.

"They didn't start the war. The neighbor decided to start the war," he said.

Recalling Luxembourg's liberation during World War II, Bettel said Allied forces from Canada, the UK and the US came to his country's aid despite not being its neighbors.

Just because we are not Ukraine's neighbors does not mean we do not have a responsibility toward them, he said.

"Today it's them. Tomorrow it can be someone else."

Asked what made the Ankara summit successful, Bettel pointed to NATO's ability to remain united.

Bettel also voiced concern over the long-term damage to relations with Russia, saying rebuilding trust after the war would be difficult.

Türkiye, US have important role

While saying Luxembourg is too small to dictate solutions, Bettel argued that countries such as Türkiye and the US have a particularly important role to play in future diplomacy.

"I believe that Türkiye and America are the two only ones who can really do something," he said.

Bettel praised Türkiye's hospitality during the summit, describing both the official discussions and encounters with local residents as highlights of his visit.

"I really love this hospitality," he said, recalling how people in Ankara invited him for tea during a walk through the Turkish capital.

Asked about his favorite Turkish food, Bettel smiled and replied: "Straight to the dessert."